Maryam not optimistic about trial outcome

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the PML-N owns and respects the armed forces as a vital national institution, but this respect should be mutual. Every institution should respect other national intuitions and it will be better if they work within their constitutional limits.

Responding to a question regarding the army while talking to the media during her visit to NA-120 on Monday, she said: "The institution gives the supreme sacrifice and protects our borders. We all own the army and whenever needed, we always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with them."

Talking about the NAB courts’ proceedings, she said it was difficult to be even slightly optimistic, considering the way this entire trial has been run, but hopelessness is not the best virtue. “Such planning is short-lived and in my opinion, this planning has served its life and truth will soon be revealed,” she said, adding that the honorable supreme court had said itself that the NAB was dead, but it was beyond comprehension how did a dead institution not only come to life but also become the most authentic and dynamic institution.

“I’ve heard that they are now searching for evidence, so this is unique that the evidence is being gathered after the decision,” she said and added these cases could run till the end of time and they would still not be able to prove any corruption against Nawaz Sharif. She said this persecution did not hamper the political authority of Nawaz Sharif as he was, and became the epicenter of Pakistani politics after the SC verdict.

Maryam dispelled any division within the PML-N and said it was not the first time that PML-N opponents peddled this narrative. “These elements will be disappointed as always, because the PML-N was, is and will remain united,” she said and added PML-N workers were more charged than ever and rallying around their leader Nawaz Sharif. “His disqualification has served as a massive stimulus for PML-N supporters and even those who were slightly aggrieved. The level of commitment among the workers is unprecedented,” she said.

Answering a question regarding her being a future candidate from NA-120, she said it would be premature to say anything because these decisions were made by the party. To a question regarding Imran Khan, she said some people lived all their lives in fear of others and if he was destined to whine, nobody could help him.

Earlier, she visited a government hospital and a school in Mozzang and, in a tweet, said: “Surprisingly, both in a good condition as opposed to the perception about govt schools and hospitals.” She also tweeted regarding the Ishaq Dar case, saying: “Victimise ones who served Pakistan, through politically-motivated cases and no one will ever step forward for the country. Dangerous trend.”

Online adds: In a conversation with the Geo News, she said she had no differences with Hamza Shehbaz. Denying reports of any rift in the Sharif family, she said: "Hamza is like my younger brother. God forbid if we have any differences. Those hoping for differences to erupt in the Sharif family will be disappointed. We all are united under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.”