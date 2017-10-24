JI seeks effective electoral law

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch Monday said the elections amendment bill by the government was full of flaws in many respects and would fail to ensure fair, free and transparent elections.

Speaking at a meeting at Mansoora he said the house proceedings had been dominated by Khatm-e-Nabuwwat issue and the clauses allowing a disqualified person to hold political party office were overlooked. He said the new bill was helpless in regard to the election expenditure. Major political parties of the country had already filed their election expenditures in the Election Commission but no action was taken. He said PML-N had shown its total election expenditure as Rs seven million, PPP Rs four lac 35 thousand, and PTI Rs five million only.

However according to the independent surveys and experts only the media ads by these parties were worth around Rs 10 billion. Liaqat Baloch said a stringent law was necessary to check undue spending in the elections. He said in the absence of such a law, the political parties deemed it their right to violate the moral code of conduct and the electoral laws.

diabetes workshop: The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said diabetes is root of many diseases and public should adopt preventive measures against this disease.

He was addressing “Hands-on Diabetes Workshop” held at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday. A large number of senior and junior doctors and faculty members attended the workshop. Head of the Department of Medical Unit-II Dr. Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani, Dr Kashif Aziz, Dr Rizwan Ahmed and Dr Salman Shakeel delivered lectures.