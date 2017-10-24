CITY PULSE

Unver Shafi Khan’s art show

Koel Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition featuring works by Unver Shafi Khan.

Khan’s recent paintings are based on oil and acrylic media. The show opens on Thursday, Oct 26 and continues until Wednesday, Nov 8 from 5pm to 8pm at the Koel gallery. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan. Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5. Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.