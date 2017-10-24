Tue October 24, 2017
Karachi

October 24, 2017

Mill owner, son jailed for loan default

A flour mill owner and his son were sentenced to ten and eight years in jail, respectively, by an accountability court on Monday.

The owner, Asad Abbas Khan, and his son, Junaid Khan, were both also told to pay Rs30 million each. The two were found guilty of defaulting on loans from different banks and the sentence was handed down in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The two convicts were also disqualified for any government post. The court declared that failure to pay the Rs30 million fines would lead to two years’ additional imprisonment. 

