‘Regulatory duty issue to be reviewed’

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhter Khan, has promised to review the issue of regulatory duty on imports, a statement said on Monday. He stated this, while talking to a six-member businessmen delegation led by LCCI president Malik Tahir.

Khan said that the issue of regulatory duty on imports would be reviewed in the larger interest of the business community, as government considers business community its partner and wants to ensure business-friendly atmosphere. The business community is the backbone of the economy and the government is fighting hard to resolve the issues of trade and industry at the earliest, he added. The government is making all-out efforts for the cause of the business community in the country, he said, and lauded the LCCI role for supplementing the government’s efforts aimed at economic revival of the country.

The LCCI president appreciated the resolve to review the issue of regulatory duty on imports and lauded Khan’s friendly approach towards the business community.