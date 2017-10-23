PML-N most popular party of Pakistan: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government has always considered politics as a means of service to the people.

During the last four years, the PML-N government has set new examples of public service, he told a delegation comprising PML-N office-bearers and workers on Sunday.

No other example of fast development in the 70-year history of the country is found, and this is the reason the Muslim League is the most popular party of the country. He said due to its public service, patience and hard work, the PML-N would achieve victory in the next general elections.

The CM said the people who try to make politics a mean of completing their personal agenda would never succeed. Those who are compromising national interest for their vested interests, they can never be loyal to the public and such politicians would be held accountable by people, he added.

The chief minister said the Pakistani people would never bear with the politics of chaos, impeachment and lie. They have always rejected those who are involved in negative politics. The public would defeat such elements in general elections of 2018 again, he added.

Furthermore, he said that the prime focus of the development strategy of PML-N government was welfare and prosperity of common man and it is working round-the-clock for the purpose. He said the defeated political elements, who take politics as a sports and entertainment, should have pity on masses now and let the development voyage of public move ahead. Shahbaz claimed that despite the obstacles created by the political opponents, development projects have been completed speedily with transparency.

Fast development made during the tenure of PML-N was appearing to be a bone of contention for the opponent and rather than delivering public service of their part, they are now opposing the welfare projects of people. Political opponents should remember that no attempt to halt progress of Pakistan would succeed. He warned such politicians not to waste any more time of the public and also stop getting annoyed by seeing the rapid development of the country.

Moreover, he added that those who have left public with miseries and sufferings are unable to digest their changing destiny. But they should admit now that change could not be attained only by hollow slogans and claims rather success comes from real service to people.

The day and night service and hard work of the PML-N has helped Pakistan in achieving its dream of development, he claimed and added that Pakistan needs unity not hypocrisy to move forward. The CM said that we as a whole need to push ahead with accord and just common collaboration can help the country to get back to its lost goal.