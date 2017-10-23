JUI-F leader questions Peshawar bus project

CHITRAL: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Abdul Jalil Jan has feared the Bus Rapid Transit project would multiply the traffic problems in Peshawar. Speaking at the Chitral Press Club here on Sunday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders used to laugh at the similar project in Lahore in the past. But now they have launched such a project in Peshawar.

Abdul Jalil Jan, who is also KP Information Secretary for the party, added that the burden of foreign debt on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would increase with the project. The JUI-F leader asked the government to spend the provincial resources on projects that could provide jobs and educational opportunities to the people of the province.

Abdul Jalil Jan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking these steps to avoid defeat in the next general election. However, he said that the government could not deceive the voters with such failed projects. Responding to a question, he said that revival of Muttahida Majlas-e-Ammal was under consideration. He disclosed that all the partners were hopeful about the revival of the alliance.