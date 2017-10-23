Afghan envoy urges JUI-S chief to play role for peace in Afghanistan

NOWSHERA: Afghan Ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal has urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq to play role in restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

He along with Deputy Ambassador Zardasht Shams visited the residence of Maulana Samiul Haq in Akora Khattak on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-S chief said that restoration of peace was not only in the interest of Afghanistan but also it would improve the situation in Pakistan.

He blamed the western powers for the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. "The West is behind the chaos in the entire Muslim world," Samiul Haq alleged.

Maulana Samiul Haq deplored that Muslim leaders, instead of understanding the repercussions of the policies of the west for their countries, were busy protecting the western interests in their respective countries. He said that it was time for the Muslim world, especially Pakistan, to ensure the defeat of the foreign powers in Afghanistan. The Afghan ambassador informed the JUI-S chief that his country would approach any person or country that could play a meaningful role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.