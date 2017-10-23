No Punjab gynaecologist to get special pay without doing job: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that no gynaecologist would get special pay of Rs 60,000 without doing the job.

The minister directed that strict policy should be evolved for referring patients from one hospital to other one. Only in very special cases, patients should be referred and complete documentation must be done, he added.

He said that medical superintendents should ensure shifting of the patients and pregnant women only through the ambulance of Patient Referral Service Rescue 1122. He said this while addressing the monthly conference of medical superintendents of DHQ/THQ hospitals at a local hotel on Saturday, according to a handout issued here. Primary and Secondary Health secretary and other officers concerned also attended the conference.

Kh Imran Nazir said a lot of patients from Azad Kashmir, Hazara, Abbotabad, KP and Sindh can be also seen in the hospitals of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Attock, Multan, Bahawalpur and other big cities of Punjab because Punjab had best healthcare system in the country. He welcomed positive criticism from the media on health sector and said that positive criticism helped remove the weakness and gaps in the system. However, he said, criticism under set agenda had no benefit for the people.