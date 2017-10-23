Upgradation of schools in full swing in capital

Islamabad: The upgradation of schools infrastructure is in-full swing in federal capital to make them model educational institutions in the country. In the first phase 22 schools have been upgraded.

An amount of Rs3.28 billion will be spent on the renovation of 200 more schools in the second phase. Talking to this agency, educationist and heads of different schools and colleges said that a comprehensive programme for improving standards of education has been launched in two phases.

Vice Principal of Islamabad Model School G-7/4 Tasleem Akhtar, Principal of Islamabad Model School G-6/2 Ghazala Basher Khan and Principalof Islamabad Model School G-9/1 Ikhtiar Ud-Din Khattak said that enrolment in schools is increasing gradually as the government is improving facilities at educational institutions.

They further said that development of infrastructure is encouraging and it will boost up the education sector, adding that current scheme is reveals the commitment and sincerity towards education.