Murder convict sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of committing a murder in 2015 was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central).

The convict, Nasir Mehmood, was accused of killing a man named Ghulam Shabbir in the Ajmer Nagri police limits on November 18, 2015. According to the prosecution, Mehmood had shot and fatally injured Shabbir and the murder was driven by a longstanding enmity between the two men.

After evaluating the case facts and hearing the arguments presented by the state attorney and the lawyer representing the accused, the court concluded at Saturday’s hearing that Mehmood was guilty of killing an innocent person and was, thus, liable to be handed down a life term for the murder.

Following the ruling, the judge directed the court police to take the convict into custody and transfer him to the central prison to serve out the life sentence.

A day earlier, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) had sentenced a man, Ashok, to life in jail for killing a person, Mohammad Asif, over a cricket-related dispute in Nishtar Park on November 15, 2009.

The judge had concluded that the prosecution had managed to prove the murder charges against the convict. The court had earlier examined in detail the statements of witnesses who had positively identified Ashok as the killer.

As per the prosecution, Ashok had been enraged over a tiff related to a game of cricket and had shot Asif at close range. The case had been registered with the Soldier Bazaar police. After the verdict was announced, Ashok had tried to escape from the court but was apprehended by police. He was transferred to the city’s central prison to serve his time.