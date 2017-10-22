Zoo to be established in Karak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: Deputy Commissioner Karak Shafiullah
has announced to establish a zoo in the district and
directed the Wildlife Department to select a suitable site for it.
He announced this at a meeting with the officials of Wildlife Department. The social and political circles of the district appreciated the decision of the deputy commissioner.
They said that there were many suitable sites in the district where all requirements were available for the establishment of a zoo.
KARAK: Deputy Commissioner Karak Shafiullah
has announced to establish a zoo in the district and
directed the Wildlife Department to select a suitable site for it.
He announced this at a meeting with the officials of Wildlife Department. The social and political circles of the district appreciated the decision of the deputy commissioner.
They said that there were many suitable sites in the district where all requirements were available for the establishment of a zoo.
Comments