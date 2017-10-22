Sun October 22, 2017
Peshawar

October 22, 2017

Zoo to be established in Karak

KARAK: Deputy Commissioner Karak Shafiullah
has announced to establish a zoo in the district and
directed the Wildlife Department to select a suitable site for it. 

He announced this at a meeting with the officials of Wildlife Department. The social and political circles of the district appreciated the decision of the deputy commissioner.

They said that there were many suitable sites in the district where all requirements were available for the establishment of a zoo.

