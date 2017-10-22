Pir Pagara says 2018 elections to result in clashes

KARACHI/SWABI: Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Pir Sibghatullah Rashdi has said general elections will not be held in 2018.

In a meeting with senior politician Mumtaz Bhutto, Pir Pagara, who is also the spiritual leader of Hur Jamaat, said elections in 2018 may result in street clashes and worsen the law and order situation.

Pir Pagara said he was in contact with the PTI chief Imran Khan and leaders of other political parties. He said the politics of confrontation will damage the country. He said the Grand Democratic Alliance was the last hope for the people of Sindh.

Mumtaz Bhutto said the

country’s people didn’t like the existing style of governance by the rulers. He said those who are in power for the last 10 years did nothing for the masses.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that his party wanted accountability of all corrupt leaders before the 2018 general elections. “We will continue to fight corrupt practices and corrupt leaders with full determination till the eradication of this menace,” the JI leader said at a public meeting here.

Sirajul Haq said the country was facing economic decline, but the government was borrowing money due to which the graph of debt had increased. “Our leadership adopted the British system and ignored the Islamic Shariah which is the panacea for all ills,” he maintained.

The JI chief said corrupt practices needed to be eradicated and leaders who indulged in corruption should face the law of the land. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been ousted on corruption charges and action should also be taken against other corrupt leaders. “The names of 436 other leaders were mentioned in the Panama Papers leaks. They should also be brought to justice,” he said. Sirajul Haq said that in the last 70 years, different rulers governed the country but they utterly failed to deliver.

The JI chief alleged that Pakistani leaders always looked to the Americans for help, but Washington used them to achieve their global agenda.

“We want the government to stop this practice,” he said, adding that a revolution would take place if the rulers failed to mend their ways.

The JI provincial chief, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, said Afghanistan had been in turmoil for three decades. He said Syria was in a state of war for five years while the Iraqi people were also getting killed. “Yemen is burning and genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar is also going on unabated,” he said. He called for unity among the Muslims to face the conspiracies against Islam.