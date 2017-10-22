Chinese embassy says its envoy may be attacked

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has requested more security for its ambassador in the wake of information that he is likely to be attacked.

Quoting sources, a private channel on Saturday reported that in a letter written to the Interior Ministry, the Chinese Embassy had said that a terrorist had entered the country to attack Yao Jing.

The embassy requested the government to take immediate action on the intelligence information and provide security to the ambassador.

The letter, the sources said, written by the focal person for CPEC Ping Ying Fi identifies the militant as Abdul Wali, who belongs to the banned East Turkestan Independence Movement (ETIM), an extremist group which largely operates in the Chinese border Xinjiang region.

The memo has demanded his immediate arrest and handover to the Chinese Embassy.