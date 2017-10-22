Nawaz concerned over abduction of supporters

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday expressed serious concern over the alleged abduction and harassment of the PML-N social media supporters, terming it an attack on the freedom of the media. In a statement, Nawaz Sharif asked the Interior Ministry to take immediate notice of the abductions and ensure the recovery of abductees.

The former premier said it is the constitutional responsibility of the government to respect and ensure protection of the freedom of speech offline and on the social media. He condemned the ‘forcible censorship of opposing ideas’. He said every citizen has the right to express his or her opinion within the confines of the country’s law and values. He said he strongly believes in the freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Anwar Adil Tanoli, who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Wing for allegedly posting material against the judiciary and the armed forces on social media, got bail after the court removed sections 9 and 10-A against him, on the request of the FIA.

Anwar is said to be a member of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s social media cell. He was presented in the court of a senior civil judge in Islamabad on Saturday. During the hearing, the FIA officer, Muhammad Raza, requested the court to remove terrorism charges against the accused. The court after hearing arguments of defence lawyer granted bail to the accused on surety bonds of Rs50,000.

A private news channel had earlier reported that Anwar Adil Tanoli was taken into custody from Rawalpindi for allegedly posting incendiary, anti-judiciary and anti-army content on Twitter. The FIA had registered a case against him and obtained three days of physical remand.