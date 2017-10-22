Citizen fined over ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A citizen Abrar Ahmed was fined Rs 300 over getting ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala?’ printed on the registration plate of his vehicle.
‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala [Why was I ousted?] was made popular by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he was removed from the office by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers case.
