Citizen fined over ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’

LAHORE: A citizen Abrar Ahmed was fined Rs 300 over getting ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala?’ printed on the registration plate of his vehicle.

‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala [Why was I ousted?] was made popular by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he was removed from the office by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers case.