Clean city

We can keep our city clean only, if the people of our city show some responsibility. Without public cooperation, the government cannot achieve anything. It is our duty to keep our city clean because cleanliness of a city represents which types of people live in that city. There should be huge awareness campaigns. The media should play its role in educating the people. It is observed that people throw litter on road. This practice should be stopped. Keeping the city clean is the duty of every citizen. It is our national duty. Every morning, we sing national anthem in school and praise our country. However we never think twice before throwing garbage on streets. In our country, there are no strict laws. This is why citizens do whatever they want. On the contrary, many countries have imposed heavy financial penalty on people who throw litter on streets. For example, strict laws are enforced in Singapore and anyone who is involved littering a place is liable to pay fine.

In a democratic country like ours people take everything for granted and if one tries to educate about this one may not take it in the right spirit. In fact they feel we are too interfering. The only better way is the interference of the government. The government can take the following steps to ensure cleanliness: Educate the people about it. Use of plastic bag should be banned. Heavy fine should be imposed on people who throw garbage in the open area.

Sooman Tariq ( Karachi )