Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Blocked

Blocked

It is a common occurrence that main roads are blocked for VIP movements. Although the police and security forces have to obey the order and block roads, this sometimes create serious problems for the people.

One of the problematic aspects of VIP movement is that the ambulances carrying wounded and seriously ill people are also not allowed to be on main roads. The government should ensure security of VIPs, but stop the practice of blocking roads.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah ( Peshawar )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement