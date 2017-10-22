Blocked

It is a common occurrence that main roads are blocked for VIP movements. Although the police and security forces have to obey the order and block roads, this sometimes create serious problems for the people.

One of the problematic aspects of VIP movement is that the ambulances carrying wounded and seriously ill people are also not allowed to be on main roads. The government should ensure security of VIPs, but stop the practice of blocking roads.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah ( Peshawar )