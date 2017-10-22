Safety first

The presence of ammunition depots in heavily-populated areas is a nuisance for residents. These depots pose danger to their lives and properties. The Lahore High Court has given a year’s time to locate these outside residential areas. The court ordered the Ministry of Defense to remove these ammunition depots to other suitable and secure places. The court wrote in its decision that April 10, 1988 was a mini doomsday when the ammunition depot in Rawalpindi busted.

More than 4,000 people were killed. This tragic incident should be a lesson for us. Such incident can happen in any ammunition depot across the country. The protection of life and property is the responsibility of the governments. Anything that pose serious danger to residents should be kept away from residential areas.

Javaid Bashir ( Lahore )