Sun October 22, 2017
October 22, 2017

Garbage problem

The city that was once called the city of lights is now actually covered with heaps of unwanted garbage and the situation is deteriorating at an alarming rate. Despite all of this, we see no efforts made by the civil authorities in this regard. It seems for them, it is one of the petty matters that do not hold much importance. They also believe that this problem doesn’t have a direct impact on the lives of the people.

It is estimated that only 40 percent of the garbage is recycled and the rest 60 percent is either burnt or left on the roads to rot. The real beauty of the city has already faded. If the prevailing conditions persists, Karachi will have to confront serious problems.

Sadaan Shahid ( Karachi )

