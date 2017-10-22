Two die in mishaps

Two people including a teenager lost their lives in different accidents on Saturday.

In an attempt to cross the railway track near the Jumma Goth station, 13-year-old Naveed Hussain was hit by a passenger train, which led to his instant death.

His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legalities.

An aged woman named Asma was killed when she accidentally fell from the rooftop of her building in Surjani Town. The body of the 67-year-old woman was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.