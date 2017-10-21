Sat October 21, 2017
October 21, 2017

Farm workers

Residents of Sanghar, Sindh have been facing major problems for a long time. The area is surrounded by fields of cotton. Farm workers work tirelessly on the field, but in return they do not receive a decent amount of income. Factory and industry owners enjoy the lion’s share.

Even after so much hard work, these people are living below the poverty line. It is the responsibility of the government to pay attention to the plight of these farmers.

Fazal Karim (Gwadar)

