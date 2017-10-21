Accord signed to provide free Wifi facility to educational institutions in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Department has signed an agreement with Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) to provide free Wifi facility in educational institutions across the province under its "Open Wifi Project."

The facility will initially be provided to students at the University of Peshawar and 25 colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate the students in their studies and research activities.

A contract signing ceremony was held. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Information Technology Shahram Tarakai, Secretary IT Muhammad Daud and Chief Digital Services PTCL Adeel Rasheed attended the ceremony.

The provincial minister termed the "KP Open Wifi Project" as a milestone to empower the youth through the effective use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said his government had set new trends to promote ICT in the province and taken the lead to formulate and announce "KP Digital Policy" under which a number of key initiatives have been taken to promote ICT in the province with special focus on youth and students.

"Under the e-Governance Program of the provincial government, the IT department has launched a number of initiatives which have improved the overall performance of government departments and ensured transparency and accountability," he said.

He directed the authorities concerned of both the IT Department and Pakistan Telecommunication Limited to ensure the provision of free Wifi in these educational institutions within the stipulated time period.