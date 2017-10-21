Leicester players ‘want answers’ over Shakespeare sacking

LONDON: Leicester City caretaker manager Michael Appleton believes the owners of the former Premier League champions could face questions from players over Craig Shakespeare’s sacking.

Appleton was placed in charge following Shakespeare’s dismissal on Tuesday and described the atmosphere among the squad as “cheesed off” and “raw” when he took his first training session.

He said he was unable to answer the questions the players had about why Shakespeare was dismissed and did not rule out the possibility of one or more senior players in the group requesting answers from the Thai owners.

“Obviously the meeting before we went out to training was a little bit raw,” said Appleton, whose first game as boss is at Swansea on Saturday.

“The lads were a little bit cheesed off first thing and a bit down in the dumps in the meeting that we had in the media room. People were disappointed and wanted questions answered but I’m not the person for that.“From my point of view it’s all the questions that are for certain senior members and not myself. I didn’t release Craig and I’m not sure of the reasons why.”