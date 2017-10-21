Arms, ammunition recovered in Bannu raid

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Friday claimed to have seized a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition from the hideout of a dreaded outlaw in Gardnali locality of the Bannu city.

“Following instructions of Regional Police Officer Dar Ali Khattak, a police party raided the hideout of proclaimed offender Abrar after receiving information about his presence there,” said an official.

He said the wanted man had left the place before the raid, adding that police searched the hideout thoroughly and seized arms and ammunition. The official said the seized items included 5 AK 47 assault rifles, a Kalakov, 4 rifles, 3 repeater guns, 3 shotguns, 14 pistols, 91 spare magazines and 550 bullets and accessories and raw material used in manufacturing of weapons. The official said that the cops also arrested a man identified as Gulap Niaz and registered a case against him under relevant section in city police station.