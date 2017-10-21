Craft exhibition

LAHORE: Nayyar Ali Dada’s Nairang Crafts Exhibition 2017 will be opened by Ayesha Noorani at Niarang Arts Galleries, 101 Habitat, Jail Road, on October 23.

The exhibition will be housing priced collection of rare artifacts, paintings, carpets etc. from this region. The exhibition is showcasing local crafts and designs from our rich region. The exhibition, a regular and much awaited event in the world of arts and crafts, promotes the development of crafts and their artisans.

The show brings a selection of unique artistic creations by local crafts men, paintings by renowned artists, carpets, furniture, decorated-glazed ceramics, ornamental lights, art prints of renowned painters and paintings of up-coming artists along with several other fields of crafts.