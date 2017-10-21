Tech companies to lobby for immigrant ‘Dreamers’ to remain in US

SAN FRANCISCO: Nearly two dozen major companies in technology and other industries are planning to launch a coalition to demand legislation that would allow young, illegal immigrants a path to permanent residency, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The Coalition for the American Dream intends to ask Congress to pass bipartisan legislation this year that would allow these immigrants, often referred to as Dreamers, to continue working in the United States, the documents said.

Alphabet Inc´s Google, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Uber Technologies Inc , IBM Corp, Marriott International Inc and other top U.S. companies are listed as members, one of the documents shows.

Intel, Uber and Univision Communications Inc confirmed their membership, but the other companies did not immediately comment. It is possible that plans to launch the group could change.

"We are pleased to join with other organizations in urging Congress to pass legislation to protect Dreamers," Intel spokesman Will Moss said in a statement.

Matthew Wing, a spokesman for Uber, said, "Uber joined the Coalition for the American Dream because we stand with the Dreamers. We´ve also held town halls, provided legal support and launched an online Dreamer Resource Center for any of our drivers.

"The push for this legislation comes after President Donald Trump’s September decision to allow the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to expire in March. That program, established by former President Barack Obama in 2012, allows approximately 900,000 illegal immigrants to obtain work permits.

Some 800 companies signed a letter to Congressional leaders after Trump´s decision, calling for legislation protecting Dreamers. That effort was spearheaded by a pro-immigration reform group Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg co-founded in 2013 called FWD. Many of the companies that endorsed that letter are named as joining the new coalition.