Weekly inflation increases 0.46pc

ISLAMABAD: The sensitive price indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended October 19 for the combined income groups increased 0.46 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 225.23 points against 224.20 points last week. SPI for the combined group witnessed an increase of 2.21 percent.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 increased 0.46 percent, as it went down to 216.27 points during the week under review from 215.27 points last week. SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000, also increased 0.46 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.47 percent and 0.45 percent, respectively.