34pc Pakistanis suffering from depression, seminar told

PESHAWAR: The Department of Psychiatry of the Khyber Teaching Hospital arranged a function at Khyber Medical College Peshawar on Thursday in connection with the World Mental Health Day, which is marked on October 10.

The theme of the day this year is “Mental Health in Workplace.”

Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest. Psychiatrists and psychologists along with teaching faculty, doctors, trainees, university students and people from other walks of life attended the function.

Khyber Medical University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, KMC Dean Prof Dr Noor-ul-Eman, Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, Prof Dr S Muhammad Sultan, Associate Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Imran and Dr Mian Iftikhar spoke at the event and shared knowledge.

The speakers said depression was affecting 20 percent of world population but the rate in Pakistan was 34 percent.

Prof Dr Sultan said the government was evincing a keen interest in health and mental health and is working for rehabilitation of chronic psychiatric patients by founding a mental health institution by the name of Fountain House in Hayatabad.

He suggested to the authorities concerned that the institution should give forensic psychiatric services and rehabilitation of mentally ill prior to their discharge. He also called for a bigger allocation for the mental health budget.

The minister said the present provincial government has recently enacted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mental Health Act 2017 to ensure the provision of better healthcare to those suffering from mental diseases.