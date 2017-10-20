IGP calls for improving anti-terror capacity

NOWSHERA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud said on Thursday that terrorism threats still existed due to internal and external situation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were aware of the same.

“We must maintain and improve our anti-terrorism capacity of our field commanders,” the IGP said while addressing the passing out parade of the upper subordinates at Elite Police Training Centre at Nowshera.

However, he said that better law and order prevailed in the province and the terrorism incidents had reached the lowest ebb during the last 10 years.

The IGP said that professional training was playing a pivotal role in polishing the capabilities of the jawans. He directed the officers to equip themselves with trainings so as to combat the impending challenges in a befitting manner. It was the first course of its kind, in which assistant sub-inspector, sub-inspector and inspector rank officers were trained.

The commandant Elite Force, all regional police officers, deputy commandant Elite Force and other high-ranking police officers attended the function. The police chief said it was a matter of great satisfaction that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was heading toward right direction.

The IGP said the KP Police become a full-fledged force due to sheer hard work and was capable of meeting any eventuality in a professional manner. He termed the Operational Command Course a milestone in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police history and said it would enable the senior officials to command subordinates in a way to protect the people and safeguard itself in any operation.

The IGP termed the course mandatory for all upper subordinates serving in the field, which will substantially increase force capacity to fight terrorism and crime.

Referring to the police Act 2017, the IGP said that speedy work was going on it and the act would be fully implemented in the province within four months. He added that the provincial and district safety commissions were being constituted and all steps so for taken were consolidated in the Act.

Earlier, principal of the training centre, in his welcome address, threw light on the training provided to the participants.

He said the two-month course included offensive operations, target hardening, basic EOD, security operations, first-aid, weapons, FIBUA, raid, convoy protection, patrolling, Nakka and cordon operations. At the end, the IGP distributed certificates amongst the course participants.