Some people want three-year technocratic set-up: Ayaz

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said that those wishing to hustle their way to power corridors by creating chaos of clash among state institutions will not succeed.

The Speaker said the desperate people are trying to find a way to bring about a three-year technocratic set-up. He said such wishes of these people won’t be fulfilled because the country's Constitution does not hold any provision that mandates such an arrangement. Those looking to influence the judiciary to find a way for this agenda will be severely disappointed because Pakistan’s judiciary is totally independent and those undemocratic elements that hatched conspiracies against the judiciary will bite the dust, he said.

He also mentioned that the majority of the political parties of current times are mature and none of them will compromise on stability and continuation of democracy for such three-year options.

He stated this while talking to reporters outside Punjab Assembly after meeting Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal. They exchanged views on assembly’s performance, parliamentary and political matters. Ayaz Sadiq lauded the role of parliamentarians in resolving the public issues.

Responding to question regarding criticism of the judiciary by certain members of the PML-N, he said everyone, including the ruling party should respect the judiciary. He, however, said those saying that the PML-N leaders have hurled abuses at the military or judiciary are intentionally telling lies to create an environment of conflict. He said country's progress and development is possible if all institutions work together within their constitutional jurisdiction without falling prey to arsonists who want to ignite conflict.