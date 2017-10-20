Mufti Qavi remanded into police custody for four days

Qandeel Baloch murder case

MULTAN: A lower court Thursday granted four days physical remand of cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi in model Qandeel Baloch’s murder case and handed him over to Multan Chyllyak police for interrogation.

Mufti Abdul Qavi would be produced before the area judicial magistrate on October 23. Heavy contingents of police were deployed in district court and all exit routes when Chyllyak police brought handcuffed Mufti Abdul Qavi to produce him before the area judicial magistrate Pervez Ahmed Khan. Mufti Abdul Qavi was looking frustrated and ashamed on his production before the court.

Area judicial magistrate started the trial and heard arguments from police that prayed for 14 days physical remand while Mufti Abdul Qavi’s counsel encountered police pray.

The Chyllyak police investigation officer said in his remand paper that 14 days physical remand is required. “This is first remand request and police need him in police custody for 14 days to recover recoveries related to murder case”.

The judicial magistrate heard the arguments from both sides and reserved his verdict on police pray for grant of physical remand. The judicial magistrate after a short break resumed the court and granted four days remand to Mufti Abdul Qavi in police custody.

Earlier, Mufti Abdul Qavi managed to escape before D&SJ announced the verdict of dismissing his pre-arrest bail after a short break Wednesday. He was scheduled to participate in the annual Urs of his grandfather in Jhang. Police traced him through communication calls tracing locater when Mufti Abdul Qavi switched on his mobile phone on Sher Shah Road. Cantt SP Dr Fahad quickly dispatched police teams and finally rounded up Mufti Abdul Qavi from Sher Shah Road to his final destination of Jhang.

The City police have terminated cop on conducting poor investigation into Qandeel murder case and helping Mufti Abdul Qavi to escape from the court after dismissal of his pre-arrest bail, police said.