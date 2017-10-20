Villas-Boas under pressure after Shanghai loss

SHANGHAI: Chinese media piled pressure on Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas on Thursday after their stinging defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

The Portuguese coach promised silverware in his debut season but after Urawa’s 2-1 aggregate win, his best remaining hope seems to be next month’s CFA Cup final against city rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

SIPG spent big this year, hiring Brazilian midfielder Oscar for an Asian-record 60 million euros, but they look unlikely to overhaul holders Guangzhou Evergrande at the top of the Chinese Super League.

Oriental Sports Daily quoted well-known CCTV news anchor Bai Yansong as saying: “It is time for Villas-Boas to leave. He has been suspended again and again... If he leaves, it could be a relief for him.”

And the Shanghai Observer said: “It seems Villas-Boas is planning for SIPG’s next season but if the Portuguese coach wants to realise his aspirations, he has to win the CFA CUP.“After all, winning a championship was a hard target when he signed his contract with the club.”