Silent cries

The brutality and atrocities of Myanmar government forces have led to the greatest refugee crisis. Hundreds of villages have been burnt and their inhabitants are forced to leave their hometown. According to the latest media report, over 500,000 people have left their homes and fled to Bangladesh. Thousands of other people are leaving their villages in hope of finding a safe shelter across the border. But it seems that there is no end to their miseries. Recently, almost 60 people lost their lives when a boat carrying them capsized off the coast of Bangladesh. Many people went missing while their relatives desperately searched for them.

These helpless people have no help. They are trying to fight their fate as courageously as they can, but on each step they are welcomed by another tragedy. Superpowers are silent. The champion of democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi is not even acknowledging the gruesome violence. It is time for Muslim countries to come together and help these people. Immediate action should be taken by all countries to alleviate the suffering of these people. They have no place to go and they have no one to rely on. Our collective efforts will help end the misery of these people. We must let them know that they are not alone.

Maliknaz Sayed (Turbat)