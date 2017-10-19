Crossing its limits

I totally agree with the stance of the chief minister of Punjab that NAB’s authority is required to be reformed because this organisation is trying to cross its limits. Harassing, intimidating, producing false evidence and witnesses, and defaming officials have become the insignia of this fake and dishonest organisation. People working in the department especially investigation officers are not properly trained and are poorly qualified.

At present there is an evident conflict between the government and the opposition. The family of the former prime minister is under crisis and there is no doubt that he is facing it with a big heart. Taking advantage of the current scenario, NAB is showing its power and is adamant in defaming many good names. Our chief minister is well aware of NAB’s false credibility and only he can stop its venomous acts against innocent government officials.

Dr Zainab (Lahore)