tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Senior Vice-president of the All Goods Transport and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Khyber Khan passed away in Khandar area on Wednesday.
He was laid to rest at his ancestor graveyard in Khandar area. ‘Qul’ would be held at the family residence in Khandar area.
NOWSHERA: Senior Vice-president of the All Goods Transport and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Khyber Khan passed away in Khandar area on Wednesday.
He was laid to rest at his ancestor graveyard in Khandar area. ‘Qul’ would be held at the family residence in Khandar area.
Comments