Thu October 19, 2017
Peshawar

October 19, 2017

Obituary

NOWSHERA: Senior Vice-president of the All Goods Transport and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Khyber Khan passed away in Khandar area on Wednesday.

He was laid to rest at his ancestor graveyard in Khandar area.  ‘Qul’ would be held at the family residence in Khandar area.

