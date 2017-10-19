IGP urges cops to make the best use of training

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud has directed the Junior Command Course officers to make the best use of the training to face the confronting challenges in a dignified manner.

Addressing the participants of the 3rd such course here, he said the real test of the participants would begin in the field. He directed them to apply the training and skill and make things easier for the general public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the course has been made mandatory for DSPs for promotion to the rank of SPs.

The IGP pointed out that learning was a continuous process and urged them to learn more skills and use it well to serve the humanity. The police chief directed the officials to adopt problem solving-oriented approach. He said the practical implementation of the training would earn them great respect.

A press release said that during the three months course, the participants were imparted training in modern policing, leadership quality modules, management skills, decision making skills, stress management skills, diagnostic approach, media management and computer know-how.