Development linked to gender equality

Islamabad: Gender equality is essential for the development of Pakistan and the Plan International’s global takeovers provide an excellent opportunity to encourage girls to claim challenging positions in society.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar on Tuesday while addressing a function of the International Day of the Girl Child here. The minister said Pakistan being a party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women and other core Human Rights conventions was committed to protecting the rights of children particularly of the girl child.

"Pakistan has always been among the forefront nations advocating the Children’s Rights. Our tradition of commitment to children’s rights continues in the state policies. The government of Pakistan is carrying forward an agenda for substantial reforms, which will have a better impact on the lives of girls child," he said.

The minister said Islam tasked its followers with caring, protecting and working for the welfare of girl child. "In light of Islamic teachings, we are committed to provide a congenial environment to the girl child where they can enjoy protection from all forms of discrimination and violence.

The government laid special emphasis on safeguarding the rights of children. We have undertaken legislative and administrative reforms to make Pakistan a discrimination free country by eliminating discrimination against girl child at home, work place and in the society," he said.

The minister said his ministry had been mandated to review Human Rights situation in the country including implementation of policies, laws and programmes to promote and protect human rights.

In this regard, the ministry has taken initiatives for harmonization of legislation, regulations and practices in line with the international human rights covenants and national obligations, he said.

The minister said to ensure protection of the rights of the girl child, we need to involve relevant stakeholders at all levels for the creation of peaceful environment both at home, work place and also in the society at large.

He called upon all government institutions and civil society organizations to play a vital role in the socialization of the citizens. The minister promised the full commitment of the government to implement the agenda of rights of the girl child. He invited the civil society and all stakeholders to come forward and play their role in realizing the dream of making Pakistan a country free from discrimination and violence.