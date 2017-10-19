Title, not payday the prize Pulev seeks

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has no regrets about pulling out of his fight against world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua due to a shoulder injury and says he has not given up hope of fighting the Briton.

Joshua, undefeated in 19 fights since turning professional in 2013, will now defend his IBF world title against Frenchman Carlos Takam in Cardiff on October 28 in his first bout since defeating Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA title in April.

Pulev said the chance to win the title was more important to him than the money on offer and he had decided to wait for another chance.“It wasn’t easy for me to make that decision,” the 36-year-old told local media.“I know, in my place, almost everyone would choose to get into the ring in Cardiff, despite everything, and collect a few million.”