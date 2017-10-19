Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Transferred

Transferred

LAHORE :The Punjab government Wednesday posted Ehsan Bhutta, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) as Special Secretary Higher Education.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also issued notification regarding the appointment of the PML-N Lawyer Wing Punjab President Naseer Bhutta, who recently resigned from the post of Additional Attorney General, as Chief Information Commissioner, Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement