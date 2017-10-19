Transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :The Punjab government Wednesday posted Ehsan Bhutta, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) as Special Secretary Higher Education.
Meanwhile, the provincial government has also issued notification regarding the appointment of the PML-N Lawyer Wing Punjab President Naseer Bhutta, who recently resigned from the post of Additional Attorney General, as Chief Information Commissioner, Punjab.
