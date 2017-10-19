Thu October 19, 2017
Lahore

October 19, 2017

Candlelit vigil for Karsaz attack victims

Candlelit vigil for Karsaz attack victims

LAHORE :Pakistan People's Party members Wednesday lit candles to remember the victims of Karsaz, who lost their lives in suicide attacks ten years ago in Karachi when the rally of PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was targeted. The candlelit vigil was attended by PPP secretary information Ch Manzoor and members of PPP Human Rights wings. They  prayed for the departed souls.

