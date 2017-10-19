Candlelit vigil for Karsaz attack victims

LAHORE :Pakistan People's Party members Wednesday lit candles to remember the victims of Karsaz, who lost their lives in suicide attacks ten years ago in Karachi when the rally of PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was targeted. The candlelit vigil was attended by PPP secretary information Ch Manzoor and members of PPP Human Rights wings. They prayed for the departed souls.