Copper climbs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney/Melbourne: London copper climbed on Wednesday, supported by healthy demand growth expectations and relief from a stronger dollar, while markets looked ahead to policy announcements from China´s Communist Party conference.
"China´s underlying demand for copper remains stable and solid," said Hong Kong-based broker Argonaut Securities. There has been stable demand from China´s power sector, and strong demand from its auto and electronic sectors, which has offset a slight slowdown in construction, and weak demand from the home appliance sector, it said.
More broadly, a pickup in global manufacturing has also brightened the demand outlook, analyst Helen Lau said. "(A) synchronized PMI expansion, especially in the US, Europe and Japan points to a rosy demand recovery outlook, positive for copper demand."
Sydney/Melbourne: London copper climbed on Wednesday, supported by healthy demand growth expectations and relief from a stronger dollar, while markets looked ahead to policy announcements from China´s Communist Party conference.
"China´s underlying demand for copper remains stable and solid," said Hong Kong-based broker Argonaut Securities. There has been stable demand from China´s power sector, and strong demand from its auto and electronic sectors, which has offset a slight slowdown in construction, and weak demand from the home appliance sector, it said.
More broadly, a pickup in global manufacturing has also brightened the demand outlook, analyst Helen Lau said. "(A) synchronized PMI expansion, especially in the US, Europe and Japan points to a rosy demand recovery outlook, positive for copper demand."
Comments