Usama propels ACCA Cams Clifton to victory

KARACHI: Usama Mujahid’s breezy half-century helped ACCA Cams Clifton to pip BS Cams Clifton by 54 runs in the CAMS College T20 tournament here on Tuesday.Batting first, BS Clifton set a modest total of 163-3 in allotted 20 overs. ACCA Clifton reached the target in the 16th over after losing six wickets.