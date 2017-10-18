Usama propels ACCA Cams Clifton to victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Usama Mujahid’s breezy half-century helped ACCA Cams Clifton to pip BS Cams Clifton by 54 runs in the CAMS College T20 tournament here on Tuesday.Batting first, BS Clifton set a modest total of 163-3 in allotted 20 overs. ACCA Clifton reached the target in the 16th over after losing six wickets.
