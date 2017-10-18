Rabbani for closer parliamentary ties with regional countries

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that Pakistan is pursuing a proactive approach for achieving an agenda of enhancing cooperation in the areas of energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction, addressing the security issues and forging closer parliamentary relations with the regional countries.

This was observed during Rabbani's separate meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations of different countries which included the Speakers of Iran, Turkey, Oman and Belarus, and Deputy Chairman of China. According to a message received here on Tuesday, the meetings took place on the side lines of 137th IPU Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Rabbani said that Asian region is being pushed towards turmoil and instability by western imperialistic mind as Asian rise would crumble their hegemony. “Asia is facing challenges for which we should not expect solution from outside and the Asian leaders have to put their heads together to search out solution to let peace prosper for the social and economic emancipation of the people of Asian region,” Rabbani stressed while interacting with heads of parliaments from Asian region.

He said that Pakistan is vehemently pursuing the agenda of regional cooperation and resolution of outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue instead of conflicts as war is not a solution to our problems. He underscored more close collaboration among regional parliaments and focus on exploring avenues of cooperation in trade and economy to mutual progress.

Rabbani emphasised that the key to successful parliamentary cooperation lies in the acknowledgement of the equal dignity, recognition of – and respect for – diverse forms of customs and traditions, and efforts to establish a culture-neutral context for dialogue that enables communities to express themselves. At the same time, cultural and social commonalities would also pave the way for boosting the region economic cooperation; he maintained. Global leaders from different countries appreciated chairman’s remarks and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in various sectors.