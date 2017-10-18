NAB chairman warnsstaff against corruption

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday warned the officers of NAB to refrain from indulging in corruption as the corrupt had no place in the Bureau and necessary action would be taken against officials involved in violation of laws.

“Despite initiating an accountability process within NAB, no action had yet been taken effectively against the corrupt officers/officials who had inflicted severe loss to NAB,” he said while addressing a meeting held here to review the performance of the Chairman Secretariat.

The chairman NAB asked why no legal action was taken on inquiries and investigation pending on the basis of various complaints for the last 17 years. He directed that all possible steps should be taken to improve the reputation of NAB. "No one is above the law. Law stops us from misusing powers," he added.

He directed NAB officers/officials to work with due diligence, honesty, dedication and transparently on merit. The chairman NAB warned that he would not allow any official to ignore merit rules, transparency, honesty, and hard work while discharging their duties.

“I would not take a moment to act against corrupt elements in NAB to punish

them according to law,” he warned. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal directed to conduct internal as well as external audits of NAB to ensure fair usage of funds and resources. ‘The NAB budget should be used according to law and ensure usage of the funds in a transparent manner,” he directed.