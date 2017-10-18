Special education centres to be set up in Punjab

Rawalpindi :Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique has said they have initiated a series of projects to establish thirteen special education centres to provide modern educational facilities to special children.

He said the projects to establish Special Education Centres have been initiated in Kallar Sayyadan (District Rawalpindi), Sohawa (District Jehlum), Pind Dadan Khan (District Jehlum), Darya Khan (District Bhakkar), Tandianwala (District Faisalabad), Noshera Virkan (District Gujranwala), Sara-e-Alamgir (District Gujrat), Chunian (District Kasur), Kahror Pacca (District Lodhran), Mailsi (District Vehari), Seetpur Tehsil Alipur (District Muzaffargarh), Saddar (District Bahawalpur) and Shadab (District Multan). The Punjab Minister said Government In-Service Training College has been imparting training to the staff.