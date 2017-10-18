Ban on new electricity, gas connections in rural areas condemned

Islamabad :The chairmen of union councils hailing from the treasury on Tuesday gave tough time to Islamabad mayor and chief officer while strongly condemning ban on issuance of new electricity and gas connections in rural areas of the federal capital during 16th meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

“The rural areas of Islamabad are still deprived of basic facilities like gas and presenting scene of far-flung areas of south Punjab and fake housing societies are being issued gas connections,” the UC chairmen of the ruling party during the session said.

MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired session which witnessed hot debate and criticism but ended without taking concrete decision. The mayor, however, proposed constitution of committee to give suggestions for raise in property tax, water charges and other municipal charges.

The members of MCI also expressed serious concerns over changing status of different zones of Islamabad saying that rural areas would suffer badly due to these amendments. During the session, Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi came harsh on Chief Metropolitan Officer Asad Mehboob Kiani when he was giving details of zones. Naqvi said as to why Shah Alla Ditta area of Islamabad was being considered in Zone-III saying it was located in Zone-I.

Another PML-N UC chairman Raja Zahid suggested constitution of a committee on issue of gas connection. Raja Zahid in a light mood suggested the Mayor who is also CDA chairman to fix rate of bribery so that the residents could get gas connections.

The MCI members also criticised regularisation of illegal constructions particularly in E-11 area’s green-belt. The members questioned as to why the Minister of State for CAD inaugurates a new gas or electricity scheme in Islamabad when there is ban on issuance of new connections.

On that the Islamabad Mayor said all the constructions took place before he took over as Mayor and CDA chairman saying no new NoC were issued. He said they wanted to regularize past constructions so that CDA’s rules could be applied on the buildings. He also asked the MCI members to refrain from unnecessary criticism and understand issues and situation keeping in view the future planning. Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz approved the constitution of a committee in the light of suggestions by the members of the MCI.