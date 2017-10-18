Poster contest held to mark HEC anniversary

Islamabad :An inter-departmental poster competition was held at Preston University, the Islamabad Campus, says a press release.

The competition was organised by the university to mark the 15th anniversary of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, deputy mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the competition.

Sajid Munir, director Lok Virsa Islamabad and Tayyab Nawaz Malik, businessman and social worker were the guests of honour. The competition was adjudicated by Syed Najam-ul-Hassan Kazmi (TI), a miniature artist of eminence.

The poster designed by Naveen Shabab, a student of BS Biotechnology programme, was adjudged the best and was awarded first position. Second position was awarded to the poster designed by Saira Siddiqui, a student of BSCS programme. The poster designed by Mehwish Iftikhar, also of BSCS programme was awarded third position in the Interdepartmental Poster Competition.

In his brief address on the occasion, the chief guest expressed his gratitude to the Chancellor of Preston University, Dr. Abdul Basit for inviting him to preside over the prize distribution ceremony of the Poster Competition organised by the university to mark the 15th anniversary of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi assured of his full support to Preston in all its endeavours directed towards rounding off the personalities of its students through organisation of such activities. He congratulated the winners of the competition and appreciated their outstanding performance in the poster competition.