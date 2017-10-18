Concern over hate speech

LAHORE Leaders of a social movement have expressed concern over a hate speech by a ruling party parliamentarian and demanded appropriate action to avoid such instances in future.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the movement chairman Samson Salamat said the speech delivered by the parliamentarian was highly discriminatory and contrary to the vision of the Founder of Pakistan.

The Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his first address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, said “We are all citizens and equal citizens of one state. Now I think we should keep that in front of us as our ideal, and you will find that in course of time Hindus would cease to be Hindus and Muslims would cease to be Muslims, not in the religious sense, because that is the personal faith of each individual, but in the political sense as citizens of the State.”

Samson Salamat suggested that proper mechanism should be formulated to monitor hate speech and all the individuals and groups involved in spreading hatred and violence should be held accountable indiscriminately.

Abdullah Malik said “it is very sad instance that a member of parliament was allowed to express such politically incorrect views with impunity and no action has been taken so far. ”

Shahid Miraj said the citizenship should be on equal grounds without any discrimination. The speech was highly discriminatory and undermined the role of religious minorities in socio-economic development and creation of Pakistan. Sadia Sohail MPA of PTI said we must appreciate the minorities' role as Pakistani nationals and give them confidenc.