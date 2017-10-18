Wed October 18, 2017
Lahore

October 18, 2017

Traffic diversion plan

Traffic diversion plan

Lahore : Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ejaz on Tuesday issued a diversion plan at the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis for the smooth flow of traffic. 

He said that to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Sardr SP Asif, DSP Abdul Ghani, 30 patrol officers, seven sector in-charges and more than 100 wardens had been designated.

