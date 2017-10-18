Traffic diversion plan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore : Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ejaz on Tuesday issued a diversion plan at the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis for the smooth flow of traffic.
He said that to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Sardr SP Asif, DSP Abdul Ghani, 30 patrol officers, seven sector in-charges and more than 100 wardens had been designated.
